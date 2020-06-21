Coast Guard suspends search for man lost in Vermilion Bay

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The U.S. Coast Guard announced they have suspended their search for a man who went overboard into Vermilion Bay last week.

The Coast Guard searched approximately 1,782 square miles continuously over 25 hours.

“After an exhaustive search the Coast Guard and local partners were unable to locate the missing mariner,” said Lt. Cmdr. Michelle Ferguson, the search and rescue mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy and our thoughts are with the families and loved ones during this very difficult time.”

Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents say a boating incident happened two miles offshore of Cypremort Point June 19. Authorities say that two people were on the boat at the time of the incident. Both were ejected after their vessel struck a submerged object. One swam to a nearby rig.

The missing passenger is described as a 40-year-old white male wearing khaki shorts and either a white or grey shirt.