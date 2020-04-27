Coast Guard searching for missing person near Grand Isle

GRAND ISLE, La. (KLFY) The Coast Guard is searching for a person missing near Grand Isle, Sunday.

Authorities say they are searching the water for 32-year-old Marvin Fuentes of Metairie.

Fuentes was wearing a white and blue stripped shirt and brown shorts.

He went into the water in Grand Isle to assist his son in getting to shore, and after getting his son to shore, was not seen.

Involved in the search are:

– Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 24-foot Response Boat-small boatcrew

– Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

– Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile HC-144 Ocean Sentry aircrew

– Coast Guard Cutter Sailfish boatcrew

– Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries

Anyone with information on Fuentes’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at (504) 365-2200.