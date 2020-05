NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) — The US Coast Guard is searching for a man presumed to have fallen overboard in the offshore waters near Marsh Island Monday, according to a press release.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a report at about 3 a.m. that a 52-year-old man was missing from the crew of commercial fishing vessel Guiding Light 3, approximately 18 nautical miles south of Marsh Island.

Involved in the search are two aircraft and a Coast Guard cutter skipjack.