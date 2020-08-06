Coast Guard rescues 2 adults, 2 children south of Southwest Pass

NEW ORLEANS (KLFY) — The Coast Guard rescued four people Wednesday from a vessel taking on water 17 miles south of Southwest Pass near Venice, Louisiana.

Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call reporting a vessel taking on water with two adults and two minors aboard.

“The fact that they were able to call in and reported the situation and how many people were aboard greatly assisted the crews in the search,” said Lt. Cmdr. Patrick Plummer, search and rescue mission coordinator, Sector New Orleans. “The crews knew what they were looking for and the general area the call came from which resulted in the family’s safe return. We strongly recommended that if you are planning on going out on the water you have the proper safety equipment in the event an accident happens.”

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew were diverted, along with a Coast Guard Station Venice 45-foot Response Boat—Medium boat crew directed to launch to assist in the search.

The airplane crew located the four people holding onto the side of the overturned vessel and vectored in the boat crew and helicopter aircrew. Once on scene, the helicopter lowered a rescue swimmer until the station boat crew arrived on scene and rescued all four people.

The four people were reported in good condition and brought back to Venice Marina with no medical concerns.