Cloudy, Cool, and Breezy Today with Only a Few Showers

The Third Annual "Bubbles and Blues" Gala Presented by RADER to fund Blue Monday Mission will take place on February 1, 2020 beginning at Lafayette Science Museum and ending at Rock N Bowl de Lafayette.

The evening will conclude at Rock N Bowl for the main event, "Cultural Ambassadors" hosted by two-time Grammy Nominated artist, Roddie Romero and "Bayou Soul" artist, Marc Broussard (beginning at 8:30) with Suprise Guest Appearance.