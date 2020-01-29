Cloudy, Cool, and Breezy Today with Only a Few Showers

Most scattered showers are already out of Acadiana early this Wednesday morning. Rain chances will stay low at 20% for the rest of the day, so only a few showers are possible. Otherwise, conditions look cloudy, cool, and breezy. Temperatures are kicking off in the lower 50s as highs are expected to only be around 62° this afternoon under cloudy skies. Northwest winds should become a little stronger later today leading to breezy conditions for Acadiana.
Abbeville51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 17 mph W
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
- Wind
- 17 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 9 mph NW
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 20 mph WNW
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
46°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 8 mph N
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 17 mph W
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
45°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph NNE
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent