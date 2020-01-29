Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Cloudy, Cool, and Breezy Today with Only a Few Showers

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Most scattered showers are already out of Acadiana early this Wednesday morning. Rain chances will stay low at 20% for the rest of the day, so only a few showers are possible. Otherwise, conditions look cloudy, cool, and breezy. Temperatures are kicking off in the lower 50s as highs are expected to only be around 62° this afternoon under cloudy skies. Northwest winds should become a little stronger later today leading to breezy conditions for Acadiana.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
17 mph W
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
17 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Considerable cloudiness. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
20 mph WNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Partly cloudy early followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
17 mph W
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
45°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar

Trending Stories