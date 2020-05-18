Clothing donations needed to help Church Point family who ‘lost everything’ in weekend severe weather

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) A Church Point family of nine is stuck with not much more than the clothes on their back after a possible tornado struck their home just after 9 p.m. Sunday.
Kim Thomas and six of her seven children were inside a mobile home off Prudence Highway that flipped, trapping the family beneath.
The children were mostly uninjured, minor cuts and bruises, the family said.
Thomas underwent surgery Monday morning for a broken femur and is expected to make a full recovery.
HOW TO HELP:
- 18 months Size 5 pampers
- 3 boy 3T
- 5 girl 5-6
- 7 girl 8 girls
- 8 y/o girl 7-8 clothes
- 9 y/o 8 size boy
- 12 y/o Men’s small 32/30
- Mother (hospitalized)
- Dad XL 38/32 pants
You can drop off all clothing to Wild Child Essentials, LLC 129 W. Landry Street, Opelousas, La.