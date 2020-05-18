Clothing donations needed to help Church Point family who ‘lost everything’ in weekend severe weather

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) A Church Point family of nine is stuck with not much more than the clothes on their back after a possible tornado struck their home just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Kim Thomas and six of her seven children were inside a mobile home off Prudence Highway that flipped, trapping the family beneath.

The children were mostly uninjured, minor cuts and bruises, the family said.

Thomas underwent surgery Monday morning for a broken femur and is expected to make a full recovery.

HOW TO HELP:

18 months Size 5 pampers

3 boy 3T

5 girl 5-6

7 girl 8 girls

8 y/o girl 7-8 clothes

9 y/o 8 size boy

12 y/o Men’s small 32/30

Mother (hospitalized)

Dad XL 38/32 pants

You can drop off all clothing to Wild Child Essentials, LLC 129 W. Landry Street, Opelousas, La.