Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Adapts

Q&A: Here’s how your federal coronavirus relief check will work

Frontline Heroes

Clothing donations needed to help Church Point family who ‘lost everything’ in weekend severe weather

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Elwood Shields, KLFY)

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) A Church Point family of nine is stuck with not much more than the clothes on their back after a possible tornado struck their home just after 9 p.m. Sunday.

Kim Thomas and six of her seven children were inside a mobile home off Prudence Highway that flipped, trapping the family beneath.

The children were mostly uninjured, minor cuts and bruises, the family said.

Thomas underwent surgery Monday morning for a broken femur and is expected to make a full recovery.

HOW TO HELP:

  • 18 months Size 5 pampers
  • 3 boy 3T
  • 5 girl 5-6
  • 7 girl 8 girls
  • 8 y/o girl 7-8 clothes
  • 9 y/o 8 size boy
  • 12 y/o Men’s small 32/30
  • Mother (hospitalized)
  • Dad XL 38/32 pants

You can drop off all clothing to Wild Child Essentials, LLC 129 W. Landry Street, Opelousas, La.

  • Jordy Lee Malbrough 12yo
  • Kashton Malbrough 9yo
  • Amira Watson 7yo
  • Jarson Malbrough 4yo
  • Autumn Bel Malbrough 8yo
  • Krisylin Malbrough 5yo

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar