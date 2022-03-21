(KLFY) — Severe weather is possible on Tuesday, March 22 with a storm system moving through the Acadiana area in the morning or early afternoon. Some schools have already canceled in anticipation of poor weather conditions.
- Lafayette Parish School System offices and facilties will be closed
- Willow Charter Academy in Lafayette will be closed
- Acadia Parish Schools will be closed
- Calcasieu Parish Schools will be closed
- Iberia Parish Schools will be closed. 12-month employees will be dismissed at 11 a.m.
- Jefferson Davis Parish Schools will be closed
- St. Mary Parish schools will be closed
