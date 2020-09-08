CLECO said it has restored power to 94% of its storm-impacted customers

PINEVILLE, La. – Sept. 7, 2020 UPDATE:– As of 8 p.m., Cleco had restored power to 94 percent, or 131,189, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura, the company said.

Parish, number of customers without power, percentage of customers with power restored:

(CLECO)

Allen 92- 99%

Beauregard 2,107- 60%

Calcasieu 2,435- 4%

Grant 1,422- 82%

Jefferson Davis 5- 88%

Lasalle 5- 67%

Natchitoches 56- 92%

Rapides 1,941- 95%

Vernon 748- 87%

