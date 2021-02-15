Cleco reporting 2,200 customers without power

Approximately 2,200 Cleco customers are without power this morning due to freezing rain, ice and snow in parts of Louisiana that began last night and continues this morning.



In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured over 500 additional line mechanics and vegetation specialists to assist with power restoration efforts as soon as conditions are safe.

Reasons for power outages during ice and snow:

Trees can become heavy and brittle due to the accumulation of ice and snow, breaking and falling onto our system.

Power lines and other equipment can become damaged due to the weight of ice and snow on the system.

Safety tips:

Operate portable generators outdoors in well-ventilated areas and plug appliances directly into generators with grounded extension cords. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Assume all downed power lines are live and stay away. Report downed power lines immediately by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.





For the latest information on Cleco preparations, outage updates and restoration efforts, visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook @Cleco Power.



Power Outages as of 6:30 a.m.

Avoyelles Parish – 24 customers

Evangeline Parish – Less than 5 customers

Grant Parish – Less than 5 customers

Iberia Parish – 1,487 customers

Rapides – 161 customers

Sabine – Less than 5 customers

St. Landry – 32 customers

St. Mary – 548 customers

St. Tammany – 12 customers