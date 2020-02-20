Live Now
Cleco removing restoration charge from customer billing

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) Effective March 1, 2020, Cleco’s customers will, on average, pay $3.75 less per month resulting in a savings of about $45 over 12 months due to the removal of the Hurricanes Katrina and Rita “Storm Restoration Charge.”

“This is good news for our customers,” said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco.

The storm recovery effort for Hurricane Katrina included 3,400 workers and lasted 29 days. Storm recovery for Hurricane Rita included 2,400 workers and lasted 11 days.

“We’ll always remember these back-to-back storms because of the catastrophic damage and resources required to repair our system. Both storms tested our endurance and far exceeded anything we’ve ever experienced,” said Fontenot. “We’re glad these two storms are behind us.”

