Cleco plans power outage in Opelousas for transmission line repairs

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Cleco customers in the City of Opelousas will be without power Sunday night for repairs to a major transmission line.

The outage will begin at around 11:59 p.m. Sunday night and will last for around four hours into Monday morning.

“We plan to make the repairs safely, and as quickly as possible, and we want our customers to be aware and prepared,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “Maintaining the electrical system is part of our commitment to deliver safe, reliable power to the citizens of Opelousas.”