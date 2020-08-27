Cleco: Nearly half of customers without power (11 a.m.)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Cleco Power is working to restore power to nearly half of its customers in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

“In addition to nearly 2,000 Cleco personnel and contractors in place before Hurricane Laura made landfall, Cleco has secured an additional 375 line mechanics,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “This additional assistance will help us as we respond to roughly 132,000 customers statewide who are without power.”

Outages, by parish, are as follows as of 11 a.m.

Acadia – 6,602

Allen – 5,885

Avoyelles – 11,086

Beauregard – 5,110

Calcasieu – 2,461

Catahoula – 42

Desoto – 3,792

Evangeline – 12,597

Grant – 7,472

Iberia – 13,695

Jefferson Davis – 39

Lasalle – 15

Natchitoches – 638

Rapides – 40,636

Red River – 622

Sabine – 5,910

St. Landry – 6,292

St. Martin – 936

St. Mary – 2,816

Vernon – 5,685

“As always, we ask our customers to please be patient,” said Lass. “Safety is our number one priority, and as such, there will be times during our restoration process when we will have to wait for high wind to subside, water to recede or lightening to pass before our crews can continue clearing debris, repairing the system and restoring power to our customers.”

Cleco reminds customers that one of the most dangerous parts of a storm is oftentimes right after it passes. Downed power lines and areas of debris should be avoided. Report downed power lines by calling 1-800-622-6537 and 911.