Cleco: More than half of customers restored to power (8:30 a.m.)

PINEVILLE, La. – (8:30 a.m. update) – Cleco crews say they continue to make progress, having restored power to more than 50 percent of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura after it made landfall in southwest Louisiana Thursday.

As of 8 a.m., power has been restored to over 74,000 customers.

Below are outages by parish as of 8 a.m.

Acadia – 33

Allen – 5,917

Avoyelles – 1,915

Beauregard – 5,122

Calcasieu – 2,461

Catahoula – 18

Desoto – 580

Evangeline – 1,171

Grant – 7,110

Iberia – 7

Jefferson Davis – 39

Lasalle – 15

Natchitoches – 646

Rapides – 30,311

Red River – 33

Sabine – 3,977

St. Landry – 104

St. Mary – 11

Vernon – 5,685

For additional information on Cleco’s storm restoration efforts, follow the company on Facebook @ClecoPower or visit Cleco’s Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.