Cleco: More than half of customers restored to power (8:30 a.m.)

PINEVILLE, La. – (8:30 a.m. update) – Cleco crews say they continue to make progress, having restored power to more than 50 percent of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura after it made landfall in southwest Louisiana Thursday.
As of 8 a.m., power has been restored to over 74,000 customers.
Below are outages by parish as of 8 a.m.
- Acadia – 33
- Allen – 5,917
- Avoyelles – 1,915
- Beauregard – 5,122
- Calcasieu – 2,461
- Catahoula – 18
- Desoto – 580
- Evangeline – 1,171
- Grant – 7,110
- Iberia – 7
- Jefferson Davis – 39
- Lasalle – 15
- Natchitoches – 646
- Rapides – 30,311
- Red River – 33
- Sabine – 3,977
- St. Landry – 104
- St. Mary – 11
- Vernon – 5,685
