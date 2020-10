PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Cleco crews are wrapping up Hurricane Delta restoration efforts today.

As of 8 a.m. today, Cleco had restored power to over 99 percent of customers impacted by Hurricane Delta.

Cleco says crews continue to fix scattered outages in Acadia, Allen, Beauregard, Iberia, Rapides and St. Landry parishes, and expect all customers who can accept power to have power restored today.