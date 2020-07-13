Cleco announces long-term payment, disconnection plans for those affected by pandemic

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Cleco announced it is delaying late fees and disconnection services for those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic until Sept. 1. The company also announced it will have a long-term payment plan available for those who owe.

The company first suspended late fees and disconnects on March 13. While the Louisiana Public Service Commission ruled that late fees and disconnects can resume on July 16, Cleco announced they would push back that date for their own customers to Sept. 1.

Throughout this month, Cleco will be reaching out to customers with past-due accounts and setting up a payment plan that can go up to 18 months for repayment. The installment plans — including the amount due and the number of months left to pay — will be included on the customers’ bills.

To provide additional support, customers who use KUBRA, Cleco’s vendor for one-time electronic bill payments, will continue to be reimbursed the $2.50 processing fee. This temporary reimbursement began April 15 and will continue through Sept. 30.

For more information, Cleco Power customers can visit a customer service office, call 1-800-622-6537, use the Contact Us form on cleco.com or direct message Cleco on Facebook at @ClecoPower.