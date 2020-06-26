Cleco announces another planned outage for Opelousas residents Sunday night

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Cleco officials announced that they will have another planned outage for Opelousas residents Sunday night to finish “system upgrades and make reliability improvements.”

“We will be able to safely complete our electric service reliability work in Opelousas during this final planned outage, and because of how we scheduled the repairs and upgrades, we expect this outage to last approximately 15 minutes or less,” said James Lass, director of distribution operations and emergency management. “We know outages can be an inconvenience, but planned outages are sometimes necessary to keep our workers safe, maintain the system and make necessary upgrades to prepare for customers’ future power needs. We really appreciate our customers’ patience, and the assistance we received from the mayor and the city council to make these improvements.”

The outage will take place starting at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 28 and will continue until approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, June 29.

Customers who have questions about the final planned outage can contact a Cleco customer service representative at 1-800-622-6537. Representatives are available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.