Cleco: 42 percent of customers still without power (8:45 a.m.)

PINEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – As of 8:45 a.m. today, power has been restored to over 81,000 customers, or 58 percent, of the 140,000 customers affected by Hurricane Laura, one of the most powerful storms to hit Louisiana since 1856.
Below are customer outages by parish as of 8:45 a.m.
- Acadia – 19
- Allen – 5,812
- Avoyelles – 1,261
- Beauregard – 5,122
- Calcasieu – 2,461
- Catahoula – 18
- Desoto – 466
- Evangeline – 504
- Grant – 6,859
- Iberia – 8
- Jefferson Davis – 39
- Lasalle – 15
- Natchitoches – 646
- Rapides – 25,781
- Red River – 25
- Sabine – 2,998
- St. Landry – 31
- Vernon – 5,685
