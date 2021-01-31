Clearing Skies this Sunday as Acadiana Turns Cooler and Windy

Isolated showers are ending quickly this morning as we expect clouds to clear out as well. A cold front continues to work through Acadiana which will bring cooler and windy conditions this afternoon.

Temperatures should cool off into the upper 50s to lower 60s this morning and then hold there throughout your Sunday. Northwest winds this afternoon could gust as strong as 35 mph. Cold and breezy weather comes in tonight as lows range in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The first half of the upcoming workweek will be sunny and cool. Warmer weather returns by the end of the week with a strong cold front coming on Friday, which will increase rain chances for Acadiana.

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

67°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
41°F Information not available.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

61°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
41°F Information not available.
Wind
12 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

Opelousas

62°F Cloudy Feels like 60°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
41°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

64°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 63°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
41°F Information not available.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Cloudy

New Iberia

65°F Cloudy Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph W
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
41°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

