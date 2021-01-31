Clearing Skies this Sunday as Acadiana Turns Cooler and Windy





Isolated showers are ending quickly this morning as we expect clouds to clear out as well. A cold front continues to work through Acadiana which will bring cooler and windy conditions this afternoon.

Temperatures should cool off into the upper 50s to lower 60s this morning and then hold there throughout your Sunday. Northwest winds this afternoon could gust as strong as 35 mph. Cold and breezy weather comes in tonight as lows range in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

The first half of the upcoming workweek will be sunny and cool. Warmer weather returns by the end of the week with a strong cold front coming on Friday, which will increase rain chances for Acadiana.