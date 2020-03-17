City-wide curfew in effect for Jeanerette; bars ordered closed

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) Jeanerette Mayor Carol Bourgeois has declared a state of emergency for the city this week in response to the growing coronavirus pandemic.

As of Tuesday night, an 8 p.m. – 6 a.m. curfew has been put into place for unaccompanied minors (Minors that work will be considered on a case by case basis) and a curfew of 10 p.m. – 6 a.m. for all adults.

Restaurants will be able to offer takeout and delivery, but dining rooms are being ordered to shut down.

Bars have been ordered to shut down immediately.

Officials said they’ve put these measures in place in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus.

Except for emergencies and required work, all residents are required to stay indoors during curfew hours, Bourgeois said.