City of Scott closes City Hall, cancels March events, waives late fees

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) — The City of Scott has closed City Hall to all foot traffic until further notice and has officially canceled all of its March events.

City Hall will remain open for normal working hours with all transactions being handled through the building’s drive-thru window. Also, late fees for city services are being waived for the month of March. Anyone needing to purchase a permit should contact City Hall by phone.

A decision on whether or not to cancel the Scott Boudin Festival has not been made and will not be made until April 1, according to a press release.

The following events are canceled:

March 18 and 25: No French Table

March 20 and 27: No Friday Night Jams

March 21: No Casino Night for the Scott Volunteer Fire Department

March 28: No Easter Egg Hunt

“Please be understanding during this time, as it is a transition for all of us,” read the press release. “However, we must do what is necessary to flatten the curve and reduce the risk to our employees/residents.”

Scott Police Department is temporarily suspending fingerprinting services and vehicle inspections until further notice.

Scott’s Mayor’s Court scheduled for March 31 will continue as scheduled.

For more information, call (337) 233-1130.