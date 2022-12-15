RAYNE, La. (KLFY) — Residents of Rayne will experience a lack of electricity on Sunday due to a planned power outage, the city has announced.

The planned outage is scheduled to last from 7-10 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 18 and will affect the entire city.

The outage is required in order to change a main service pole at the South Frog substation located at the corner of Highway 90 and Third Street, officials said. LUS crews will change the poles and then restore service.

Residents who do not have electric service restored by 11 a.m. are asked to call 337-334-6631.