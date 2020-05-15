City of Opelousas updates, extends its curfew to May 29

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — The City of Opelousas will continue its curfew with modified times through Friday, May 29, according to a declaration from Police Chief Martin McClendon.

A curfew will be in place for all individuals from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. with the exception of first responders or anyone reporting to or coming from work deemed as an “essential business” under the state’s emergency declarations.

All businesses within the city limits, with the exception of the hospitals or private ambulance services must close from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. Businesses supplying fuel may continue to operate self-service pumps with the use of a card to provide refueling for those going to work.

The curfew is in addition to any other emergency proclamations from the governor.

The remainder of St. Landry Parish, however, lifted its curfew earlier today.