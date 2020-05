JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY)- Mayor Carol Bourgeois said the city has extended its stay-at-home curfew until June 1, 2020.

He said the extension will align with the state’s first phase on reopening.

The curfew for minors is from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. and from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.