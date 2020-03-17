City of Crowley take precautions for potential coronavirus spread

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Mayor of Crowley declared a state of emergency in the city due to the coronavirus threat.

“We came to the decision to also be in compliance with the governor’s declaration as executive order,” Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux said. “So we wanted to make sure that we were doing our part in compliance with all of the new laws that they were handing out so we want to make sure that everybody is safe, and we want to make sure that everybody’s healthy.”

​​Mayor Monceaux said City Hall and the Rice Festival Building are closed to the public until further notice as a precaution to the COVID-19 spread.

​​”We’re working hard. We closed City Hall to public traffic and we’re offering Internet, our phone, a temporary mail box outside to where if somebody really wants to come and drive up and deliver something, they’re more than welcome to,” said Mayor Monceaux.​

The official said the temporary mail box outside City Hall will be checked by staff on an hourly basis.​​

“We find that if we work hard at prevention, I think it would probably shorten up the time frame that we’re looking at possibly ahead,” said Mayor Monceaux.



Mayor Monceaux said they’re also following all of the governor’s guidelines.