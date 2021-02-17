City of Crowley non-essential offices closed Thursday

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Mayor Tim Monceaux issued the following message late Wednesday to citizens regarding winter weather closures and a request to conserve water.

He said:

“We have made every attempt to open and operate city-wide departments in these wintery weather conditions; however, the City of Crowley non-essential offices will be closed Thursday, February 18th. I will continue to monitor the weather situation and keep the public informed of any further closures.

“Due to the current winter weather conditions, safe travel on roadways in our area is hindered. Please use every precaution if you must be out and about for the next few days and adhere to all emergency precautions and recommendations.

“According to LAWCO, which provides our water supply, it is very important that you conserve water and not let your water faucets drip. LAWCO suggests a better way of keeping your pipes from freezing is to open your kitchen and bathroom cabinet doors under your sinks to let warmer air surround your pipes. Conserving water through limiting your use of dishwashers and washing machines is also recommended. Please do your part to keep water pressure from becoming dangerously low making fighting fires very difficult. We also want to conserve water so that LAWCO will not have to issue a boil advisory. As of Wednesday, February 17th at 5:30 p.m., the City of Crowley is NOT under a boil advisory.“