City of Broussard dedicates fallen soldier memorial

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) — The City of Broussard officially dedicated a memorial to a fallen soldier today (Dec. 9).

The Sgt. Patrick Williamson Memorial is located at the roundabout at the intersection of South Bernard Rd. and West Fairfield Dr.

Sgt. Williamson, 24, died in October 2009 when his vehicle struck an improvised explosive device in the Arghandab Valley of Afghanistan. He was a graduate of St. Thomas More and of UL-Lafayette.

The family of Sgt. Williamson was joined by Broussard Mayor Ray Bourque at the dedication.

“We are honored to be able to memorialize this brave, fallen soldier,” said Bourque. “Sgt. Williamson was from Broussard and his parents still live here. My hope is that everyday, our citizens pass this symbol and are reminded of the true cost of freedom.”

Bourque said Sgt. Williamson made the ultimate sacrifice for his country, and he added that the memorial is extremely meaningful for the city.

The memorial features three plaques with his name, a granite American flag with a hand-sculpted rope, and five bronze emblems for each branch of the military — the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard.

