City of Broussard April court dates re-scheduled

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) The Broussard magsitrate court dates scheduled for Thursday, April 30, at have been rescheduled to June 25, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. according to Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou.

Anyone scheduled for the April 30th court date must contact the Broussard Police Department, at 337-837-6259 or email at BPDCLERKS@broussardpolice.com to arrange reservice ASAP and be issued a new court date.

An online payment portal has also been established for those who have citations that need to be paid.

Click here: Broussard Police Department ,“pay your citations online” and make the payment.