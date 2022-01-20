Cities in Louisiana with the most people living in poverty — including 4 in Acadiana

(Stacker) — According to data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the number of people living in poverty in the U.S. decreased for the fifth consecutive year. Roughly 37 million people, or 11.4 percent of the total population, were living below the poverty line in 2019. Even during the coronavirus pandemic, poverty rates fell due to federal aid. Unemployment benefits kept 5.5 million people from falling into poverty, according to Supplemental Poverty Measure data.

The Census Bureau uses a set of money income thresholds—income before taxes and excluding capital gains or benefits such as public housing, Medicaid, and food stamps—that vary by family size and composition to determine who is in poverty. If a family’s total income is less than the family’s threshold, then that family and every individual in it is considered in poverty.

Many experts argue that the poverty measure in the U.S. is a grossly outdated and incomplete barometer of financial security. When you consider the implications of falling on either side of these thresholds—like qualifying for various federal assistance or not— the formula is staggeringly simple. These thresholds are established by tripling the cost of the most basic food plan in 1963—the year they were created— and adjusting for family size and annual inflation. By this definition, the poverty threshold today for a family of four is roughly $26,000 annually; for an individual, that number is $13,000. But the reality of economic hardship does not abide by the output of a calculation, nor is the lived experience the same way from person to person.

Basic needs extend well beyond the cost of food alone, and these thresholds do not reflect this reality. They fail to account for the vast cost of living differences based on geography, the cost of housing, child care, transportation, medical care, or taxes. Additionally, the definition of family is often not reflective of modern society and households.

Because of these factors, poverty looks different from state to state and even city to city. Stacker compiled a list of cities in Louisiana where the most live below the poverty line using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Cities with a population of at least 10,000 individuals are ranked by percent of individuals living below the poverty line in 2019.

20. Chalmette

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 22.4% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 5,258 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,027

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 27.3% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,803

Median household income: $43,976

19. Lake Charles

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 22.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 17,051 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 4,090

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 36.8% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 6,261

Median household income: $42,942

18. Terrytown

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 22.9% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 5,696 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,458

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 37.8% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,651

Median household income: $46,638

17. New Orleans

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 23.7% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 89,340 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 18,035

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 34.2% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 26,528

Median household income: $41,604

16. Houma

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 23.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 7,844 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,643

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 33.0% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,568

Median household income: $42,949

15. Alexandria

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 24.4% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 11,031 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 2,112

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 33.4% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 3,446

Median household income: $43,497

14. West Monroe

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 24.6% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 3,059 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 709

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 28.7% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 667

Median household income: $34,454

13. Baton Rouge

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 24.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 53,545 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 14,383

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 35.7% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 17,086

Median household income: $44,470

12. Shreveport

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 25.7% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 48,108 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 10,969

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 38.9% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 17,941

Median household income: $39,090

11. New Iberia

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 27.3% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 7,932 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,370

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 41.9% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 3,205

Median household income: $38,221

10. Abbeville

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 30.4% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 3,657 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 555

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 38.7% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,148

Median household income: $38,900

9. Hammond

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 31.0% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 5,405 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,472

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 46.3% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,009

Median household income: $36,921

8. Bogalusa

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 31.5% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 3,610 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 754

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 49.6% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,490

Median household income: $31,976

7. Minden

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 33.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 4,043 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 938

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 43.6% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,203

Median household income: $24,894

6. Monroe

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 36.8% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 16,507 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 3,233

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 54.1% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 6,874

Median household income: $30,438

5. Crowley

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 37.1% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 4,624 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 666

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 59.6% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,067

Median household income: $26,972

4. Ruston

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 41.6% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 8,244 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 3,353

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 44.1% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,716

Median household income: $29,128

3. Opelousas

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 43.3% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 6,708 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 1,171

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 60.0% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 2,501

Median household income: $22,646

2. Natchitoches

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 43.9% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 7,497 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 593

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 41.6% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,675

Median household income: $21,715

1. Bastrop

Percent of individuals living below the poverty line: 46.9% Total individuals living below the poverty line: 4,721 Total employed individuals living below the poverty line: 912

Percent of individuals under 18 living below the poverty line: 59.9% Total individuals under 18 years old living below the poverty line: 1,826

Median household income: $20,117

Article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/4.0/?ref=chooser-v1