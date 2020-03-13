Cirque du Soleil cancels Lafayette, New Orleans performances

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)-(March 13, 2020) – (Press release)- In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and following the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendation of social distancing, all performances of Cirque du Soleil’s BAZZAR in NEW ORLEANS and OVO in LAFAYETTE have been canceled.

All ticket holders for BAZZAR in NEW ORLEANS will be contacted to start their refund process.

All ticket buyers for OVO in LAFAYETTE will be refunded and will be notified on how and when their refunds will be processed by their respective third-party ticketing company. Ticket buyers who bought their tickets through Ticketmaster will be issued an automatic refund on the credit card used to purchase their tickets. No further action is required.

Cirque de Soleil’s Touring Show Division is currently revisiting tour plans for both BAZZAR and OVO for the rest of 2020.

Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is committed to providing a work and performance environment with the highest standard of health and safety. In collaboration with local health authorities and business partners, the company will continue to monitor this situation as it evolves and will share information as needed.

For further questions, please contact Cirque du Soleil’s Customer Service team: 1-877-9 CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).