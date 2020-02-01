Cigarette leads to duplex fire, owner saved by dog that did not survive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A duplex fire in the 300 block of Zim Circle this morning (Feb. 1) apparently started from a tenant smoking in bed, according to the Lafayette Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 2 a.m. The fire was brought under control within 15 minutes, but the duplex had substantial damage after the fire spread to the front of the structure.

Firefighters determined an elderly male fell asleep while smoking in bed. His dog alerted him to the fire, but did not survive the blaze. The tenant received minor injuries trying to put out the fire and was treated at a local hospital. The second tenant in the duplex escaped safely. The second apartment in the duplex received heavy smoke damage, and both tenants have been displaced by the fire.

The fire has been ruled an accident by the Lafayette Fire Department.