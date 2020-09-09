Churches to join in Lafayette for citywide Unity Prayer Day Sept. 13

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Pastors with an Acadiana church are calling on all denominations to meet in prayer this weekend on the city’s north side.

Fellowship Full Gospel Ministries is organizing a civic event in the Northgate Mall parking lot on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. that they hope will bring together people of all walks of life in prayer due to the events of the past several months, which include police brutality protests, COVID-19 and a hurricane.

Officials stressed the event is not a protest but rather a prayer event.