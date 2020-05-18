Church Point VFW and American Legion to honor fallen soldiers for Memorial Day

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Members of the VFW Post 9903 and American Legion Post 225 will be hosting a three-day event over the Memorial Day weekend to honor the 21 Church Point soldiers who gave their lives in service to this country.

The event will be held from sunrise to sunset at the Church Point Depot, Saturday, May 23 through Monday, May 25 with a special closing ceremony at 6 p.m. Monday.

“Memorial Day, while a sacred day for veterans, is sadly overlooked by many Americans who have lost touch with the true meaning of this ever-important day,” said VFW Post 9903 Commander Lee Daigle. “For many, it is no more than a celebration to kick off the summer, but together, we can change that. While we’ll never be able to repay those who gave all in defense of our nation, educating our children offers us a great opportunity to honor them. “

The soldiers being honored are: