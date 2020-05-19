Church Point single mom, 5 kids lose everything after home swept away in tornado; GoFundMe established

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) A Church Point mother and her five kids lost everything, including their vehicle when a tornado ripped apart their home Sunday night.

Brooke Neville was inside with four of her five kids.

“It is nothing short of a miracle that they came out of this alive, with only scratches and bruises,” Neville’s mother Tracy Thibodeaux said.

Now Thibodeaux has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover some of the expenses her daughter will need.

“Any donations would be greatly appreciated, they were renters and had no rental insurance. Her car was flipped over and she only carried liability insurance on it so insurance will not help her at all. She has to start over from scratch.”

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the GoFundMe has raised more than half of its $10,000 goal.

To help, click here