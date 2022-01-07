Church Point reserve officer injured by dog while in a foot chase

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – A reserve officer for the Church Point Police Department was injured attempting to assist in an arrest.

According to a Facebook post from Church Point Police, officers were conducting a traffic stop when the driver got out of the vehicle and ran away. The reserve officer chased after the man when the officer was attacked by a dog. He sustained serious injuries to his hip area.

The suspect was arrested, and the officer was taken to a local hospital.

Animal control picked up the dog because no records of shots were available.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

