Church Point Police warn of dangers of firing guns into air for New Year’s celebrations

Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux is warning people of the dangers of firing a gun into the air.

He took to Facebook to remind residents that Town Ordinances for Church Point prohibit discharging a firearm in the corporate limits.

Chief Thibodeaux stated, “I am well aware that this is New Years Eve and at midnight there is a long standing tradition of shooting a firearm in the air. We must understand that when that firearm is fired into the air the projectile must come back down.”

He goes on to explain that last year, days after New Years, holes were found in people’s roofs. Thibodeaux also says it’s “only a matter of time” until someone gets injured from “this type of action.”

The chief states in the post, “It may be a hard life to live knowing that a human life was lost because you wanted to shoot a few rounds into the air.”

He says marked and unmarked units will be patrolling the town and that anyone caught discharging a firearm will be charged.

