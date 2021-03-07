Church Point Police Officer hospitalized after vehicle hits ditch during police pursuit

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) A Church Point police officer was rushed to the hospital Sunday night after his vehicle hit a ditch and flipped during a police chase.

According to Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux, the officer was attempting to stop a vehicle where the driver and passengers had felony warrants from previous shootings.

As the officer attempted to pull the vehicle over, Thibodeaux said a chase occurred and during the pursuit the suspect’s vehicle hit the police unit causing it to strike a ditch and flip on its side.

The officer was transported to a Lafayette hospital with non life threatening injuries, Thibodeaux said.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and booked on several felony charges.

