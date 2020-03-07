Church Point Police nab alleged armed robber after chase

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point man faces a list of charges after police chased him down on Feb. 20 following an attempted armed robbery.

Shaquille Landry, 22, of Church Point, is the suspect in the attempted armed robbery on Rodney Street. Police say once they gathered a description, they were able to spot his vehicle on N. MLK Dr. Units attempted to stop his vehicle, but he fled. When officers were finally able to stop him, they also found a sawed-off shotgun in the vehicle.

Landry faces the following charges: