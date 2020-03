CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — Church Point police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and nabbing a pair of thieves.

The two individuals in the provided photos were captured from video footage in a local dollar store.

“We are asking surrounding agencies and the general public in assisting us in identifying these individuals and where they are from,” stated a release on the department’s Facebook page.

Anyone with information is urged to call Church Point police at (337) 684-5455.