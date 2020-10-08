Church Point police chief warns that first responders may not be able to help in emergency situations during storm

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux wants to make it clear to people who are staying during Hurricane Delta that when winds reach hurricane-force winds, you may not get help in an emergency situation.

“When the winds get above 40 mph, I have my units go to the stationary position and stay there because I don’t want them rolling around with things flying,” Chief Thibodeaux said. “And I’m not going to sacrifice my officers safety.”

He says it’s crucial that people understand that help may not be available in an emergency situation.

“We’re not the only ones who won’t be able to respond. Fire department, ambulance, sheriffs office, everybody pulls their units off the road at about 35, 40 mile an hour winds, and that is for the safety of our people,” the chief told News Ten.

He says his police officers will be stationed around the area, but patrolling neighborhoods is too dangerous in high winds.

“We’re not saying you don’t need to be rescued, but we can’t sacrifice four or five lives to try to go rescue you, and it cost four or five lives. That’s why we’re trying to warn everybody now. If you’re not in a stable structure, find a place that is stable. If you’re in a low-lying area, maybe go stay at somebody’s house until this is over,” Chief Thibodeaux said.