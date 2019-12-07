Live Now
Church Point Police catch fugitive burglary suspect

Local
CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point man who had been on the run from the law was put behind bars on Tuesday.

John Hayward Citizen, 45, of Moss Street in Church Point, was arrested on Dec. 3 on outstanding warrants. Officials said Citizen has been a fugitive following an incident that occurred several months ago.

He faces charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated criminal damage to property. His bond was set at $35,000.

He was booked into the Church Point jail and later transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail to await bond.

