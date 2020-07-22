Church Point Police Captain fighting Covid-19 illness

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) – A Church Point Police Captain is in the hospital in serious condition with several medical issues caused by the COVID-19 virus.

Police Chief, Dale Thibodeaux released the information Wednesday morning on Facebook. He is asking the community to “pray for one of our own.” Thibodeaux says Captain Kevin Trahan had recently returned from MD Anderson for a bone marrow transplant that helped him fight off cancer.

Captain Trahan’s son posted that his father just recently fell sick with Covid-19 and pneumonia. He says his father is currently in ICU and “needs a miracle”.