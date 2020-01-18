Live Now
Church Point PD investigate nearly a dozen car burglaries in one night

CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are investigating several car burglaries in the Church Point area.


Early Tuesday morning this week, almost a dozen vehicles were broken into on Wildflower Lane and in the South Corporation area.


“Out of all the vehicles, they stole one purse with some cards and stuff that was able to get canceled so they didn’t really come out with much money out of all the vehicles,” Church Point Police Chief Dale Thibodeaux said. “They did steal a set of keys, but since then, the locks have been changed.”

Chief Thibodeaux says 11 vehicles were broken into and the most pressing… was that they were left unlocked.

“Lock your car because as we all know some people have the mentality of ‘well, if I lock my car they’re going to bust my glass and then it’ll cost me money,”‘ added Chief Thibodeaux. “But 95 to 97% of the time, they’re going to walk by, they’re going to pull on the latch, if the latch is locked, they’re going down the road. Unless they see something inside that they can get a hold of, but most of the time if your car is locked, they’re not fooling with it.”

Church Point Police officers are working with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, studying surveillance video to identify the five suspects.

“We were able to pull DNA off quite a few cars so when we get our suspects, we’ll have DNA to match our suspects,” said Chief Thibodeaux.

