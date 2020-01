CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)– The Church Point Police Department is requesting the public’s help in locating a wanted fugitive.

51-year-old Davis Zeno is wanted on charges of Aggravated Battery with a vehicle from an incident, police say, happened on January 4.

The Police Department is asking if anyone knows the location of Zeno, to contact their local law enforcement agency.

Police say Zeno has been entered in the State Data Base as a wanted person.