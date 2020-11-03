Church members react to arsonist’s 25-year prison sentence

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) The man who confessed to burning down three historically black churches in St. Landry Parish was sentenced in federal court Monday.

Holden Matthews admitted he intentionally set fire to St. Mary Baptist Church in Port Barre on March 26, 2019, then Greater Union Baptist Church in Opelousas on April 2.

Two days later, he set fire to Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Opelousas.

In February of this year, Matthews pleaded guilty in federal and state courts.

On Monday, a federal judge sentenced Matthews to 25 years in prison and ordered him to pay $2.6 million in restitution to the three churches.

Church members say they’re happy with his sentencing.

“The evidence was there. The judge made proper assessment, and he rendered a proper ruling on this case,” Michelle Richard said.

“I was feeling closure. I was happy that it was coming to an end because nobody wanted to continue this forever. We got to have closure. It’s been a long time, almost a year and a half ago, and we’re ready for that to be done with,” Ernest Hines added.

While some church members say Matthews’ sentencing has brought them closure, others don’t know if they’ll ever have that.

“I won’t say closure because the memory of what happened is still there. What we have not been able to do in over a year and since we’re going through the rebuilding process of our sanctuaries, it’s a process. It’s a process that’s going to linger with us for a while,” Richard told News Ten.

Matthews was charged with a hate crime under the 1996 Church Arson Prevention Act, three counts of intentional damage to religious property and one count of using fire to commit a felony.

“He destroyed memories. He destroyed a legacy, a legacy of three historical black churches that we can never get back again,” Richard said.

Before the judge issued his sentence, Matthews spoke for the first time in court.

He said he couldn’t explain how sorry he was and that he wished he could go back.