Christmas in the Park, housed in Moncus Park, will begin tomorrow

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Christmas in the Park will take place in Moncus Park from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29 from 5 p.m. – 10 p.m. nightly.

Prepaid tickets can be purchased online for $10, and the price increases to $15 at the gate. Family passes that include VIP access and on-site parking are also available.

Free parking will be available at Cajun Field with a free shuttle to Moncus Park.

There will be special musical guest present every night including: Comeaux High School choir, Rebirth Brass Band, The Good Dudes, and more. A full line-up is available on the website.

Organizers of Christmas in the Park hopes the event will become another tourism and regional attraction in Lafayette.

“It’s been a long time coming,” one organizer tells Caroline Marcello, “I think Acadiana is ready.”