Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Christmas Day is the perfect day for a trip to the movies

Local

by: Briana Augustus

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, LA (WVLA/WGMB) – It’s a beautiful Christmas Day and we would like to wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

We hope you all enjoy a day of food, family, friends and fellowship. 

If your family tradition is to head to the movies on Christmas, here are some of the movies that released today:

  • Little Women
  • Cats
  • Spies in Disguise
  • Just Mercy (limited)
  • 1917 (limited)
  • Uncut Gems
  • Bombshell
  • Jumanji 2

Of course there are other movies that released over the last few weeks that are still available today as well.

To find a schedule of viewing times or to purchase tickets early click: here

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

65°F Overcast Feels like 65°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Cloudy. Low 56F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Overcast. Low 57F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph SSW
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
52°F Overcast. Low 58F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
57°F Partly cloudy. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories