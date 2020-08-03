Chitimacha Tribal Police loses K-9 officer

CHARENTON, La. (KLFY)- Chitimacha Tribal Police announced that one of its K-9 officers, “Rex” has died.

Rex has been under veterinarian care in recent weeks after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. He was 6 years old.

The Belgian Malinois that originally trained and served as an explosive detection K-9 in the Netherlands Military, the department said in a statement Monday.

Read the rest of the police department’s statement below:

Rex was certified by La. K-9, as with his handler Sgt. Nick Picard in the detection of numerous explosives, as well as tracking and article searching. During his career at Chitimacha Police Department, K9 Rex was utilized at many businesses, schools’ and public places for the detection of explosives.

Rex was used for special events like events in Lafayette for large conferences at the Cajun Dome and he and Sgt. Picard were used by the NFL for the past two years at all of the Saints home games.

K-9 Rex was utilized in the tracking of elderly and special needs individuals. K-9 Rex was a gentle K-9 whose passive nature was in perfect concert with an unwavering drive that made him very successful at being able to track those who are most vulnerable.

We at the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department want to thank the Chitimacha Tribal Council and Tribal Members for their unwavering support of the police department and the department’s K-9 Unit. We would also like to thank Paul LeBlanc at La. K9.

He has trained both of our K9’s and we look forward to his continued training with K9 Dozer, our narcotic detection dog.

As with K-9 Dozer, All Creatures Veterinarian Service, as well as Med Vet Veterinarian Services have provided veterinarian care that is second to none. We want to thank them for their compassion care from normal vet care to the initial diagnoses, to the end of life care that was handled with compassion dignity.