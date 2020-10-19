Chitimacha police arrest man inside stolen Porsche

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Chitimacha Tribal Police have arrested a man who they say was sitting inside a stolen Porsche with a loaded firearm in his lap, along with methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to Police Chief Hal Hutchinson, officers were conducting routine patrols when a suspicious vehicle was observed.

Hutchinson said when police approached the driver, they found in his possession the handgun and cocaine.

A further investigation revealed that the car, a 2016 Porche Caymen S, was stolen from Lafayette.

24-year-old Abraham Barriga Martinez of Lafayette was arrested on scene and charged with:

Possession of schedule II (Cocaine), possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine), possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), and illegal possession of stolen things (stolen car).

A passenger in the car, 36-year-old Crystal Renee Rubin of Lafayette, was charged with:

Possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony warrants from Acadia Parish for theft of a debit card and identity theft.

Both were processed at the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department and booked into the St. Mary Parish jail.