Chitimacha police arrest man inside stolen Porsche

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (KLFY) Chitimacha Tribal Police have arrested a man who they say was sitting inside a stolen Porsche with a loaded firearm in his lap, along with methamphetamine and cocaine.

According to Police Chief Hal Hutchinson, officers were conducting routine patrols when a suspicious vehicle was observed.

Hutchinson said when police approached the driver, they found in his possession the handgun and cocaine.

A further investigation revealed that the car, a 2016 Porche Caymen S, was stolen from Lafayette.

24-year-old Abraham Barriga Martinez of Lafayette was arrested on scene and charged with:

Possession of schedule II (Cocaine), possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine), possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS, possession of drug paraphernalia (2 counts), and illegal possession of stolen things (stolen car).

A passenger in the car, 36-year-old Crystal Renee Rubin of Lafayette, was charged with:

Possession of schedule II (Methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and felony warrants from Acadia Parish for theft of a debit card and identity theft.

Both were processed at the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department and booked into the St. Mary Parish jail.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Sidebar