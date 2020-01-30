Acadiana is off to another chilly start this Thursday as temperatures dip into the 40s to lower 50s. A few areas of mist are possible for the early morning hours. The cloudy and cool weather continues today as highs will only reach back into the lower 60s during the afternoon. Rain chances stay low at 20% and the area won’t be as breezy as yesterday. Scattered rain becomes more likely by Friday morning.
Chilly with Pockets of Mist this Morning, Staying Cool and Cloudy Today
Abbeville53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Crowley51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
- Wind
- 12 mph ENE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 48F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Opelousas50°F Overcast Feels like 48°
- Wind
- 5 mph NE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
Breaux Bridge52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Humidity
- 89%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Cloudy with showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
- Wind
- 6 mph NE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent
New Iberia53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 10 mph NE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 40%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Crescent