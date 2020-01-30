Live Now
Chilly with Pockets of Mist this Morning, Staying Cool and Cloudy Today

Acadiana is off to another chilly start this Thursday as temperatures dip into the 40s to lower 50s. A few areas of mist are possible for the early morning hours. The cloudy and cool weather continues today as highs will only reach back into the lower 60s during the afternoon. Rain chances stay low at 20% and the area won’t be as breezy as yesterday. Scattered rain becomes more likely by Friday morning.

Overcast

Abbeville

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
49°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
