Chilly with Isolated Showers this Morning, Weekend Weather Improves

Only a few showers are working through southeastern Acadiana this Friday morning. Everyone is chilly and cloudy with temperatures back in the lower 50s to 40s to start the day. Rain chances should end early with another mostly cloudy and cool afternoon ahead. Some more sunshine could break through the clouds later today. The weather will improve vastly this weekend as abundant sunshine returns! Saturday will remain seasonably cool but Sunday finally turns warmer with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Enjoy!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the KLFY app

